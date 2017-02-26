The Steamboat Springs School District will offer free preschool developmental screenings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 8 at the school district administration building, 325 Seventh St.

Screenings will cover vision, hearing, concepts, social skills, motor skills and speech and language. Staff from Northwest Colorado Board of Cooperative Educational Services and certified teachers will be on site to assess children and determine any developmental areas in which a child might …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today