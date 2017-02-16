A fund has been established for Jesse Christensen, the 55-year-old Routt County man who died tragically in an avalanche Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The fund website is tinyurl.com/hssm7vz.

Money raised from the site will go toward funeral expenses and other costs the Christensen family is incurring.

Christensen leaves behind his wife, Leslie, and six children.

Christensen's visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at The Church

Via:: Steamboat Today