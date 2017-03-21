Recent fires in Northeastern Colorado have greatly impacted many of its farmers and ranchers due to destruction of fencing, loss of livestock and damage to fields and equipment.

In an effort to support recovery efforts, Community Agriculture Alliance is collecting fencing materials, specifically wood posts and T posts, from 11:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Steamboat Springs Community Center immediately prior to the Colorado Ag Water Alliance Workshop.

Individuals are encouraged to bring …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today