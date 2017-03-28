Bud Werner Memorial Library’s reference department is offering free hands-on Three Wire Winter crash courses to help familiarize everyone with the new Three Wire Winter oral history and magazine digital collection, its contents and function.

Three Wire Winter and its wealth of unedited oral history interviews, magazine articles, photos and other documents are now searchable through the library’s catalog. Learn the tips and tricks necessary to navigate the digital collection, explore the Marmot Library Network Digital …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today