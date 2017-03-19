The Community Agriculture Alliance, Bud Werner Memorial Library and Tread of Pioneers Museum present “Historic Agriculture in the Yampa Valley,” a night of storytelling about longtime perspectives on farming, ranching and agri-business in the Yampa Valley, at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Library Hall.

This is a community conversation with locals who have a rich, hands-on history of local agricultural production. The evening’s conversation will include topics as varied as cattle ranching, guiding and outfitting, running …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today