The upper and lower sections of Steamboat Ski Area’s Knoll parking lots will be closed Feb. 21 through 28 during WinterWonderGrass to accommodate festival tents. The Knoll lots are located on Mount Werner Circle near Gondola Transportation Center.

The resort will continue to offer free parking in the Meadows Parking Lot and paid parking in the Gondola Square parking structure. During this time, shuttle service from Meadows lot will begin at 6 a.m.

Ski area employees, festival

