Bud Werner Memorial Library’s free foreign film series continues with “Neither Heaven Nor Earth,” an award-winning film from France directed by Clément Cogitore, at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Chief Theater.

Before the film, Steamboat Springs’ French Club will at 6 p.m. in the theater’s Black Box Lounge for conversational French, wine specials and potluck appetizers. All French speakers are welcome.

The screening includes an award-winning short film. For more information, visit steamboatlibrary.org/events.

Via:: Steamboat Today