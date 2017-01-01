Bud Werner Memorial Library’s free foreign film series continues with “Neither Heaven Nor Earth,” an award-winning film from France directed by Clément Cogitore, at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Chief Theater.
Before the film, Steamboat Springs’ French Club will at 6 p.m. in the theater’s Black Box Lounge for conversational French, wine specials and potluck appetizers. All French speakers are welcome.
The screening includes an award-winning short film. For more information, visit steamboatlibrary.org/events.
Documentary …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
Advertisement