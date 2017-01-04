Yoga with Libbie will host a Day of Yoga fundraiser to benefit LiftUp of Routt County Saturday, Jan. 7 at Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Library Hall. Two sessions will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to noon and from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Donations of $20 for one session and $25 for two are suggested. Yogis of all levels are welcome. Call Libbie Mathis at 970-879-8428 for more information.

