About 12,600 visitors are expected to be in town Saturday, according to the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association’s lodging barometer released Thursday.

The figure represents 84 percent capacity at area lodging properties, with downtown occupancy at 100 percent. On the mountain, hotels are forecast at 83 percent capacity, and condos are expected to be 86 percent full.

Lodging is expected to dip to 10,200 visitors by Wednesday.

The chamber’s lodging barometer is based on survey data from local …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today