Applications for city-allocated special event funding are now available and will be accepted through Thursday, Jan. 5. Special event funding provides sponsorship dollars to support special events taking place in non-ski season months. Presentations will be made to the Special Event Funding Committee — made up of Steamboat Springs Chamber and Resort Association staff, Chamber board members and City Council members — in January. To download the application, visit steamboatchamber.com/contactus.

