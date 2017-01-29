Alison Speer, a 2016 Steamboat Springs High School graduate, was named to the dean’s list for fall 2016 semester at Florida State University. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must achieve a 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credit hours. Speer is majoring in interior design in the College of Fine Arts.

Enrollment closes Tuesday for Montessori school

Initial open enrollment closes Tuesday, Jan. 31 for students interested in attending Mountain Village Montessori …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today