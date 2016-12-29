About 13,700 visitors are expected to be in town Saturday, according to the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association’s lodging barometer released Wednesday.

The figure represents 86 percent capacity at area lodging properties, with downtown occupancy at 100 percent. On the mountain, hotels are forecast at 88 percent capacity, and condos are expected to be 85 percent full.

Lodging is expected to dip to 7,600 visitors by Wednesday.

The chamber's lodging barometer is based on survey data from local

