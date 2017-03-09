About 12,400 visitors are expected in town Saturday, according to the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association’s lodging barometer released Wednesday.

The figure represents 83 percent capacity at area lodging properties, with downtown occupancy at 94 percent. On the mountain, hotels are forecast at 91 percent capacity, and condos are expected to be 80 percent full.

Lodging is expected to rise slightly to 12,900 visitors by Wednesday.

The Chamber’s lodging barometer is based on survey data from local lodging …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today