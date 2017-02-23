About 14,500 visitors are expected to be in town Saturday, according to the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association’s lodging barometer released Wednesday.

The figure represents 96 percent capacity at area lodging properties, with downtown occupancy at 100 percent. On the mountain, both hotels and condos are forecast at 96 percent capacity.

Lodging is expected to dip to 11,200 visitors by Wednesday.

The Chamber's lodging barometer is based on survey data from local lodging properties.

Via:: Steamboat Today