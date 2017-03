About 9,800 visitors are expected to be in town Saturday, according to the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association’s lodging barometer released Wednesday.

The figure represents 66 percent capacity at area lodging properties, with downtown occupancy at 87 percent. On the mountain, hotels are forecast at 73 percent capacity, and condos are expected to be 60 percent full.

Lodging is expected to dip to 8,400 visitors by Wednesday.

The Chamber’s lodging barometer is based on survey data from local …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today