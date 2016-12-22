About 10,200 visitors are expected to be in town Saturday, according to the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association’s lodging barometer released Wednesday.

The figure represents 65 percent capacity at area lodging properties, with downtown occupancy at 56 percent. On the mountain, hotels are forecast at 80 percent capacity, and condos are expected to be 59 percent full.

Lodging is expected to increase to 14,500 visitors by Wednesday.

The chamber’s lodging barometer is based on survey data from local …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today