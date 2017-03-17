Approximately 10,900 visitors are expected to be in town Saturday, March 18, according to the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association’s lodging barometer released Wednesday, March 15.

The figure represents 73 percent capacity at area lodging properties, with downtown occupancy at 100 percent. On the mountain, hotels are forecast at 86 percent capacity, and condos are expected to be 64 percent full.

Lodging is expected to decrease to 8,700 visitors by Wednesday, March 22.

