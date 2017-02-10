Debra Froehlich has recently accepted a newly created position as full-time director of community education at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs. The position was created to expand the college’s noncredit programming and to continue to develop a comprehensive community education program.

Froehlich earned a master’s degree in exercise science and health promotion from California University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s in corporate fitness from Western Illinois University. She is also a certified strength and conditioning specialist …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today