Night skiing and riding will be closed Saturday to allow Steamboat Ski Resort guests and staff to celebrate Christmas Eve with friends and family. Night skiing and riding will resume on Sunday and remain open daily through Jan. 2. Starting Jan. 5, night skiing and riding will resume its normal schedule of Thursday through Monday.

City’s public works director accepts job in Montana

The city of Steamboat Springs’ Public Works Director Chuck Anderson has accepted a new …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today