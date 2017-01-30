The Yampa Ranger District presented Oak Creek Fire Protection District Chief Chuck Wisecup with a beetle-kill lodgepole pine clock to thank him for his assistance with the Silver Creek Fire.

Wisecup was instrumental in keeping costs down by offering the Stagecoach Fire Station as the incident command post, as well as offering the fire station as quarters for firefighters and ICP personnel. He also was helpful in organizing the public meeting, contacting the public and …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today