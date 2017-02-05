The newly remodeled Oak Creek Library will re-open today. The library will operate under its normal hours, which are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Story hour will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, and a new Lego program will announced at a later date. A community open house will be held in March.

