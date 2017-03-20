Opera Steamboat (formerly Emerald City Opera) is hosting the Opera Colorado Young Artists in Routt County Wednesday, March 22 through Friday, March 24, including performances of “The Barber of Seville” and “The Elixir of Love” in Hayden, South Routt and Steamboat Springs school districts. The week of events will end with an Arias and Ensembles concert at Bud Werner Memorial Library at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24.

Via:: Steamboat Today