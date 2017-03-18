The Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Commission will hold a work session at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 in the Citizens’ Meeting Room at Centennial Hall, 124 10th Street.

The agenda will include a presentation from Brynn Grey Partners about a proposed residential development in west Steamboat.

