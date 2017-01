A portion of Steamboat Ski Area’s Knoll Parking Lot will be closed through Jan. 14 during MusicFest, according to a news release from the ski area. The lower Knoll lot also will be closed for event purposes. The Knoll lots are located on Mount Werner Circle across from Gondola Square Transportation Center. The resort will continue to offer free parking in the south half of the upper Knoll lot and the Meadows Parking Lot, in …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today