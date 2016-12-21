The Petis Law Community Impact Foundation awarded $4,500 in grants to three organizations during its first-ever grant-giving cycle.

The grants, which range in size from $1,000 to $2,000, were given to the Chief Theater for impacting nonprofit work, to Advocates Building Peaceful Communities for supporting the well-being of those injured by others and to Yampa Valley Sustainability Council for promoting the sustainable enrichment of the housing market.

All three organizations’ mission aligns with the mission of …read more

