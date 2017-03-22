Yampatika’s summer camps are now open for registration for children age 5 to 14. The wide variety of camp topics – from studying moose, to backpacking and primitive camping skills, to learning about our area’s geological, natural and cultural history – complement what kids are studying in school and help to maintain curiosity and interest in learning in a fun way during summer.

Camps include weeklong programs, overnight adventures and drop-in day options beginning June 12 …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today