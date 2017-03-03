A bill sponsored by Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush, D-Steamboat Springs, has become the first one signed into law in 2017.

HB17-1018, sponsored by Mitsch Bush and Larry Liston, R-Colorado Springs, was signed into law on Wednesday by Gov. John Hickenlooper. The bill extends until 2029 the ability of regional transportation authorities, such as the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority serving Glenwood Springs and Aspen and the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority in the Colorado Springs area, to …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today