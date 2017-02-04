Kelly Borgerding, of Steamboat Springs, has been named to the dean’s list at Gonzaga University for fall semester 2016.

Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students.

Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 25 master’s degrees, a doctorate in leadership studies and a juris …read more

