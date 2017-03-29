Effective Wednesday, March 29, Routt County Road 18 is temporarily closed from just past the first parking area below the Stagecoach Reservoir dam north to Pleasant Valley due to seasonal freeze/thaw conditions and traffic adversely effecting the road. All motor vehicle traffic is restricted. The closure will be in effect until the conditions have improved up to a maximum period of 90 days.

