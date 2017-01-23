A free seminar about preparing for the 2016 tax season will be offered from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 in classroom 210 at Colorado Mountain College’s Alpine Campus in Steamboat Springs.

The seminar, presented by CPA Dan Bonner, will help small business owners understand typical issues others face in dealing with filing their returns. With many years as a CPA assisting Yampa Valley small businesses and as a small business owner himself, Bonner is …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today