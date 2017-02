Bud Werner Memorial Library and The Nature Conservancy invite the Yampa Valley community to join in creating a large, landscape-scale work of art on the snowy hay meadow at the Carpenter Ranch near Hayden.

A snow drawing is created by human feet wearing snowshoes, walking patterns on fresh snow. The theme of this year’s snow drawing is “Finding Peace in Nature,” and the event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 26.

Via:: Steamboat Today