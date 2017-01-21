Soroco High School has announced its honor roll for the first semester of the 2016-17 school year. Students named to the roll have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Soroco honor roll students include the following.

■ Seniors: DaKota Bruner, Kendra Halder, Nathan Rogers, Brandon Veilleux and Michaela Villa Cassandra Constine.

■ Juniors: Schuyler Carlson, Joseph Johnson, Ben Kelley, Mattie Rossi, Kendal Hood, Taylor Sanchez, Bailey Singer, Maxwell Timmerman and Charlee Veilleux

■ Sophomores: Truman Anarella, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today