Stagecoach State Park’s sixth annual Steamboat Great Outdoors Ice Fishing Tournament will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 7.

Cash prizes are awarded to the top five contestants, and this year, the tournament will be open to all fish species.

“Ice anglers have a lot of fun during the tournament,” said park manager Craig Preston in a news release. “The prizes are very attractive, as we anticipate giving away between $1,000 and $3,000 this year. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today