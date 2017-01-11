The Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs is accepting applications from interested individuals to serve on the library board of trustees. Applicants must reside in the East Routt Library District (RE-2 School District). For a description of board member duties and responsibilities and to obtain an application form, visit steamboatlibrary.org/about-us/board-of-trustees or contact Library Director Chris Painter at 970-367-4904 or [email protected]. The deadline to apply is Feb. 10.

