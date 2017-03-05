In advance of more snow forecast this week, the city of Steamboat Springs reminds residents, property-owners and visitors they can assist with snow plow operations in the following ways.

■ No overnight parking on city streets from Nov. 1 to May 1.

■ Residents are responsible for maintaining their own driveways, parking areas and sidewalks.

■ It is a violation to push, place or put snow into public streets. This activity creates a larger windrow for neighbor when …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today