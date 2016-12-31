The sales and use tax rates within the city of Steamboat Springs will decrease by .25 percent effective Sunday, going from 4.75 percent to 4.5 percent. Referendum 2B was passed by voters in November 2011 and expired Saturday. The online sales tax filing system and paper forms will be adjusted to accommodate for this change. Contact the city’s sales tax department with questions.

New registration regulation applies to snowmobile owners

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds anyone planning …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today