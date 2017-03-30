Yampa Valley Sustainability Council will host its monthly community meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 in Room 113/114 at Centennial Hall, 124 10th St. in Steamboat Springs.

Crosscut Reclaimed, a Kremmling-based company that supplies premium barn wood and other reclaimed building products, will be presenting YVSC with a donation. During the recent WinterWonderGrass music festival, Crosscut Reclaimed raised funds for YVSC through a giveaway of a unique table made from wood sourced …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today