The Yampa Valley Music Teachers Association will host its annual honors concert and auditions April 8 and 9. Private instructors can find information and nominate students via an application form by contacting [email protected] or visiting facebook.com/theartsconsultancy. Application deadline is March 17.

YVSC recruiting families for local food waste challenge

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is partnering with the EPA “Food too Good to Waste” campaign to launch a local food Waste Challenge.

An average family of four

