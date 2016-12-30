Maura Glynn has been chosen as Teen of the Month for November by members of the Steamboat Springs Teen Council.

The Steamboat Springs High School senior was chosen for the honor because she embodies the Teen Council values, which include demonstrating that teens are valuable community assets, acting as a leader and positive role model among her peers and being committed to community service.

Maura is very involved in extracurricular activities and has played hockey since

Via:: Steamboat Today