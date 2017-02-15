The Foundry Treatment Center will hold a free acudetox, or ear acupuncture, event from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the organization’s outpatient clinic, 1915 Alpine Plaza, Unit C4.

Possible benefits of acudetox include a general feeling of well being, improved sleep, sense of relaxation and decreased cravings for addictive substances. Plan to spend 30 to 45 minutes receiving acudetox.

Contact clinical director Jasmine Aranda at 970-879-7230 or [email protected] for more information.