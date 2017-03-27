Bud Werner Memorial Library and Tread of Pioneers Museum invite the community to a celebration of the digital launch of the Three Wire Winter oral history and magazine collection at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Library Hall. Learn more about this ambitious project that is making Routt County’s local history magazine accessible to the world.

See how Three Wire Winter and its wealth of unedited oral history interviews, magazine articles, photos and other documents now are searchable …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today