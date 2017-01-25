The Steamboat Adventures Show is returning for its second year, featuring top adventurers telling about their travels across the world. The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 29 at the Chief Theater in downtown Steamboat Springs.

Locals who are featured in the upcoming Steamboat Adventures magazine, published by Steamboat Pilot & Today, will share accounts of their outdoor adventures through video, slide show and presentations.

Tickets are $25, and $10 from every ticket …read more

