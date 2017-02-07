For 104 years, the Winter Carnival has been run almost completely by volunteers, and the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, official organizer of the Winter Carnival, has numerous volunteer positions available, including bonfire attendants, mogul competition judges and Winter carnival button sellers. Call 970-879-0695 to learn more and sign up to volunteer.

Via:: Steamboat Today