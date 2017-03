Yampa, Oak Creek Green Machine schedule announced

Green Machines are now available for single stream recycling drop-off one week per month in both Yampa and Oak Creek. In Yampa, the Green Machine is delivered to 83 E. First St. the second Monday of the month and picked up the third Monday. The Oak Creek Green Machine is delivered to the City Park the fourth Monday of the month and picked up the following Monday. The schedule …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today