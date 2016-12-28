Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing the community’s carbon footprint through energy efficiency, waste diversion and education, is expanding its board of directors to meet the growing demand for its diverse environmental programs and services.

YVSC’s volunteer board strives to represent broad community sectors such as construction, energy, education, business, finance, resort, recreation, hospitality and more. YVSC is recruiting individuals interested in making a difference in the local environment by providing direction …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today