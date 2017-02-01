Nicole Zedeck has been selected by members of the Steamboat Springs Teen Council as Teen of the Month for December 2016. The Steamboat Mountain School senior was chosen for this honor because she is an outstanding teen in the community and embodies the values of Teen Council, which include demonstrating that teens are valuable community assets; acting as a leader and/or a positive role model among her peers; and being committed to community service

Zedeck is …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today