Beth Wendler and Heather Martyn will host another five-week series of “Love and Logic” parenting classes.

Tailored specifically for parents of children from birth to age 6, the classes will be offered from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays or from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Thursdays beginning this week and continuing through the week of Feb. 13 in the Steamboat Springs School District conference room.

The classes are $75 per person or $125 per couple. Full scholarships …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today