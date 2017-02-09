By Matt Stensland

The Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association has hired from within and chosen Kara Stoller as its next CEO.

Stoller was serving as the marketing director and filling in as interim CEO since Jim Clark resigned in November.

“I have been at the Chamber for nine years, and I have learned a lot from the various positions I have held,” Stoller said. “I felt with my experience within the organization, and throughout many endeavors in the community, that …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today