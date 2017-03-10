By Matt Stensland

The demands of police work are growing, and Steamboat Springs Police Chief Cory Christensen has given the City Council a head’s up that he will be asking for more officers.

“The community is growing,” Christensen said. “The responsibilities are growing.”

He added that officer training requirements continue to increase.

Christensen cited major cases from this week as an example of how the department’s two detectives have had to prioritize their time and make choices.

