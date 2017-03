By Teresa Ristow

Like many Steamboat Springs residents, a group of 18 from the Steamboat Christian Center headed for a destination closer to the equator this Blues Break.

But the group of mostly adults and a few teens weren’t on just any vacation — it was traveling as part of a mission trip to visit another Christian church in a Cuban city not much larger than Steamboat.

“We primarily worked with a little church …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today